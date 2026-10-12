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Jantar Mantar no longer 'designated' protest site, Delhi Police allocates 3 new sites

As per the order, Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground have been named as the new protest sites. The move comes amid heightened security in Delhi after the CJP protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 02:18 PM IST

Jantar Mantar no longer 'designated' protest site, Delhi Police allocates 3 new sites
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Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a protest venue and three new sites have been listed for demonstrations, a Delhi Police circular said on Monday.

As per the circular, the Ministry of Home Affairs had set up a committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizens' right to hold protest/demonstrations replacing the existing "designated site".

Based on the committee's recommendations, Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a protest venue, it said, naming the three new venues.

Delhi Police allocates 3 new sites

As per the order, Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground have been named as the new protest sites. Signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, the order partially amends an earlier standing order of April 28, 2022, that had designated Jantar Mantar as a protest venue.

Police said detailed, revised SOPs for organising protests and demonstrations at the three new venues will be issued separately.

The move comes amid heightened security in Delhi after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party had formally informed police about its plan to hold a peaceful protest and the intimation was accepted. He added that no date was given for the protest and no explanation was provided for the restrictions.

“We have given them 24 hours to give us a date,” Das said, warning that the CJP would announce a march if the police failed to respond within the deadline.

Das further accused police of using excessive force during the recent crackdown, alleging that protesters were beaten inside buses. He claimed the Deputy Commissioner of Police and the Additional DCP avoided meeting the CJP delegation.

“The Government of India is waging a war on its own citizens,” Das said, adding that the party would continue to protest peacefully.

Abhijeet Dipke reacts to denotification order

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, reacting to the denotification order, said the entire country will now turn into Jantar Mantar.

“They have removed Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Yes, it’s no a longer protest site as anyway it was turned into a war zone by the coward dictator. Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega! (Entire country will become Jantar Mantar now),” he wrote on X.

High Court to hear Jantar Mantar plea

The high court was also set to hear a plea on Tuesday on the closure of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. Mentioning the matter before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma on Monday, a lawyer said peaceful protests were being suppressed as authorities had not designated an alternative site.

The court also agreed to hear on Tuesday another petition alleging that "outsiders" entered the weekend protest and harassed protesters. When the counsel sought an urgent hearing on Monday on the protest site plea, the court noted that the Supreme Court was also examining the issue.

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