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Jantar Mantar Anti-CEC protest: More than 500 detained amid slogans against Gyanesh Kumar, internet shutdown till 9 pm

Protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and SIR are underway in Delhi and Mumbai, with over 500 detained in Delhi and security tightened in both cities.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

Jantar Mantar Anti-CEC protest: More than 500 detained amid slogans against Gyanesh Kumar, internet shutdown till 9 pm
Jantar Mantar Anti-CEC protest: 100+ detained amid slogans against Gyanesh Kumar, internet shutdown till 9 pm (Source: X/Daily Kishtwar Times)
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Amid a massive protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Delhi Police on Friday detained more than 500 protesters, including AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Atishi and Sanjay Singh, along with activists from various student organisations. The authorities have also shut down mobile internet in Connaught Place and parts of Central Delhi ahead of the people’s protest at Jantar Mantar. Entry and exit at 11 Delhi Metro stations were shut in view of the protest.

Political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student groups are protesting to demand Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities and large-scale deletion of voters during SIR.

Delhi protest: Over 500 detained, internet shutdown

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj was detained by Delhi Police soon after reaching Jantar Mantar and joining the protest. Bharadwaj alleged that police personnel had mishandled women protesters and said he had also been scratched by police personnel during his detention.

Yogendra Yadav, AISA’s Neha Bora, along with other protesters, have been detained by Delhi Police. The women police officers who detained Ms. Bora, were seen not wearing their nameplates.  

 

Mobile internet services were suspended from 9 am to 9 pm within a 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar and parts of Connaught Place, according to reports. Digital rights groups criticised the shutdown, saying the official suspension order had not been publicly released.  The demonstration comes as prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in New Delhi. The authorities have restricted public gatherings, demonstrations, processions, picketing and dharnas without prior written permission.

The Jantar Mantar protest is part of a broader, multi-party pushback as the INDIA bloc has separately launched a nationwide campaign running from October 2 to October 8.  Their scheduled program includes district-level marches, a march to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters on October 6, and a mega rally in Delhi planned for November 1.

Mumbai protest

Separate protests are being held in Mumbai on October 2 over the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Security has been tightened as activists of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other civil-society groups are protesting against the Election Commission at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. They alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and also alleged that Kumar's actions undermine democratic principles. Heavy police deployment has been made at Shivaji Park in view of the protest.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest would be expanded to other parts of the country. He alleged that CEC Gyanesh Kumar was a traitor and the whole country would support the calls for his ouster. "As you can see, we are starting from Mumbai today. This is going to be a very big protest. Mumbai showed last time what the spirit of Mumbai is. The youth of the whole country, the young generation, everyone came out last time for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. And this time too, it is going to be the same with Gyanesh Kumar, who is a traitor to the country. The youth of Mumbai are hitting the streets again. Today, a massive protest is going to happen at Shivaji Park. And I want, I appeal to all the Mumbaikars and our friends. Everyone come," he said, as per ANI reports.

Amid protests, some residents have also objected to Shivaji Park being used as a protest venue, citing inconvenience to people living in the area. Residents raised concerns about crowds, traffic disruption and access to nearby schools and a hospital.

Meanwhile, the protests come amid a wider political dispute over the Election Commission’s handling of electoral rolls and the SIR exercise. Opposition parties and civil-society groups have raised allegations concerning voter deletions and the revision process, while the Election Commission has maintained that decisions of the full Commission have been unanimous.

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