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Jantar Mantar 2.0 on the way? CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke announces fresh protest

While addressing a public meeting on Wednesday, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced ‘Season 2 of Jantar Mantar’, hinting at fresh protests.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 12, 2026, 08:04 PM IST

Jantar Mantar 2.0 on the way? CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke announces fresh protest
CJP announces ‘Jantar Mantar Season 2’. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that his next protest, which he termed 'Season 2 of Jantar Mantar', is set to commence soon. Addressing a public meet, Dipke said, ''Many people were commenting on Instagram when Season 2 of 'Jantar Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar Mantar' is going to start very soon.''

 

He also alleged that the CJP was unable to find a venue for a meeting with volunteers in Delhi and said, ''We were scheduled to hold our volunteers' meet in Delhi today. We were looking for a hall, but no one would rent us one. Everyone kept saying there was pressure from above. They were told that if they allowed the CJP meeting to take place here, they would be hung upside down.''

 

Dipke accused BJP of alleged threats

 

''All of this is being done by the BJP. Their actions and words clearly reveal that they are afraid of the country's youth. If they think such petty actions will frighten us, they are sorely mistaken,'' he added.

 

CJP's spokesperson Saurav Das also added on Dipke's announcement and said, ''This itself is Season 2. Protests are taking place across the country against such incompetent governments and officers. On behalf of CJP, we are now embarking on a nationwide 'listening tour' to hear what the public has to say. We will run a campaign, and we are prioritising the issue of education starting from Independence Day.''

 

 

For those unversed, CJP launched a student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in June, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest was finally withdrawn after 37 days on Pradhan's resignation on July 25.

 

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