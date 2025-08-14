Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules: Timings, dos, and don’ts you must know

Janmashtami, the festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna, is a day of great significance to Hindus. Devotees fast, participate in various rituals, prepare prasad, and pray to honour the divine presence of Lord Krishna at midnight.

Janmashtami 2025 is a day of rituals and festivities all over India. Janmashtami marks the birthday of Krishna. The day is celebrated on the Ashtami (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight), month of Bhadrapada.

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on Saturday, August 16. On this day, devotees observe fasts, chant mantras, sing bhajans, and participate in special rituals to honour Lord Krishna’s divine appearance on earth.

Types of fasting on this day

During Janmashtami, devotees observe two types of fast.

Nirjala Fast: In this fast, devotees abstain from both food and water for 24 hours, breaking the fast after the midnight prayer (Aarti).

Phalahar Fast: Devotees choose to eat fruits, drink milk, and consume water, avoiding grains, onions and garlic, and certain vegetables, following a diet of pure and lighter foods.

Here are Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind while observing the fast

Take a Sankalp (Pledge): You can take a Sankalp (a pledge) before starting your fast. This Sanklap has to do with taking a vow to worship Lord Krishna during your fast. Throughout the day, chant mantras and keep your mind engaged through prayer.

Maintain Cleanliness: You can wake up early, take a holy bath, and thoroughly clean your home, especially your puja area. The Laddoo Gopal (child Krishna idol) is bathed with milk, curd, ghee, honey, and water before being dressed in fresh clothes and adorned with ornaments.

Prepare Homemade Prasad: As part of the festival, offerings (prasad) are prepared at home. Common delicacies include peda, gheeya ki lauj, nariyal gajak, panjeeri, and other milk-based sweets, which are believed to be favourites of Lord Krishna.

Give Charity: Giving to the poor is a great thing to do on this day. Thus, devotees will donate anything from food, clothes, and money.

Avoid Intoxicants: It is forbidden to drink alcohol, smoke tobacco and use other intoxicants, as any of these will make a person spiritually impure.

Rituals and Midnight Celebrations

Janmashtami celebrations are marked by devotional singing, visiting temples, and storytelling of Krishna’s life journey. Many devotees spend the day reading the Bhagavad Gita or listening to Krishna Leela.

The highlight of the festival is the midnight celebrations, symbolically marking Lord Krishna’s birth. Temples are beautifully decorated, and the atmosphere is filled with the devotional sound of bells and devotional songs. The idol of baby Krishna is placed in a decorated swing, and prayers are offered.

How to break the Fast

The fast is traditionally broken at midnight, after the completion of Lord Krishna’s birth aarti. The prasad prepared is first offered to Lord Krishna before giving it to devotees. This marks the conclusion of a day spent in spiritual reflection, devotion, and celebration.