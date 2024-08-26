Janmashtami 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mpox Clade 1b: Patient shares painful symptoms of new variant

Viral video: Woman's alluring dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises temperature on internet, watch

Meet Indian genius brothers who at 10 and 12 became India’s youngest CEOs, app developers; they are now working at…

Mohammad Rizwan shatters Rishabh Pant's WTC record, becomes 1st Pakistan wicket-keeper to achieve rare feat

IAS Smita Sabharwal got 4th rank after failing in UPSC, you will be stunned to see her 12th marksheet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mpox Clade 1b: Patient shares painful symptoms of new variant

Mpox Clade 1b: Patient shares painful symptoms of new variant

Viral video: Woman's alluring dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises temperature on internet, watch

Viral video: Woman's alluring dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises temperature on internet, watch

Meet Indian genius brothers who at 10 and 12 became India’s youngest CEOs, app developers; they are now working at…

Meet Indian genius brothers who at 10 and 12 became India’s youngest CEOs, app developers; they are now working at…

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

This is world’s most expensive vegetable, its price is...

5 bikes that are perfect for off-roading

5 bikes that are perfect for off-roading

9 must-watch Bollywood films addressing social issues

9 must-watch Bollywood films addressing social issues

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

BTS' Suga shares handwritten apology note after police questioning in drunk driving case: 'I should have...'

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

HomeIndia

India

Janmashtami 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check here

Notably, Bank holidays aren't the same everywhere; they can differ across countries and even within states. So, customers are advised to check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 06:16 AM IST

Janmashtami 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, several regions across the country will be observing a bank holiday today (August 26), as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad - across both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Notably, Bank holidays aren't the same everywhere; they can differ across countries and even within states. So, customers are advised to check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

Despite it being a bank holiday, online and mobile banking services apps will still be operating. However, check the latest updates for the availability of such services. Customers can also withdraw cash from bank ATMs.

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. These celebrations usually unfold during August, in accordance with the Hindu lunar calendar.

On this day, devotees do fasting, sing devotional, and reenact Lord Krishna's life events. People usually stay up late on the evening of Janmashtami, as Lord Krishna was believed to be born at midnight. Idols of Lord Krishna, along with temples and homes, are decorated with colourful flowers on this day.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who got married at 16, faces domestic violence but cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, she is posted at

Meet woman who got married at 16, faces domestic violence but cracked UPSC exam to became IAS officer, she is posted at

Mohammad Rizwan shatters Rishabh Pant's WTC record, becomes 1st Pakistan wicket-keeper to achieve rare feat

Mohammad Rizwan shatters Rishabh Pant's WTC record, becomes 1st Pakistan wicket-keeper to achieve rare feat

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new cheapest plan includes unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new cheapest plan includes unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

Kangana Ranaut claims she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's request to work together after he came to her home and asked her to..

Kangana Ranaut claims she rejected Ranbir Kapoor's request to work together after he came to her home and asked her to..

Mpox Clade 1b: Patient shares painful symptoms of new variant

Mpox Clade 1b: Patient shares painful symptoms of new variant

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Meet actor, who went into depression during Covid, playing villain changed his life, is now winning hearts in Stree 2

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Sholay: Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan; know fees actors charged

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Top SUVs to buy instead of Mahindra Thar Roxx

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

Hypertension: 5 best yoga poses for high blood pressure

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement