Janmashtami 2024: Are banks closed or open today? Check here

Notably, Bank holidays aren't the same everywhere; they can differ across countries and even within states. So, customers are advised to check the list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami, several regions across the country will be observing a bank holiday today (August 26), as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad - across both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Despite it being a bank holiday, online and mobile banking services apps will still be operating. However, check the latest updates for the availability of such services. Customers can also withdraw cash from bank ATMs.

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. These celebrations usually unfold during August, in accordance with the Hindu lunar calendar.

On this day, devotees do fasting, sing devotional, and reenact Lord Krishna's life events. People usually stay up late on the evening of Janmashtami, as Lord Krishna was believed to be born at midnight. Idols of Lord Krishna, along with temples and homes, are decorated with colourful flowers on this day.

