Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Chhattisgarh: BJP's Guharam Ajgale secures the seat with 45.91% votes

BJP retains the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency, this time with candidate Guharam Ajgalley.

The BJP candidate Guharam Ajgalley emerged victorious for the seat, ahead of Congress candidate Ravi Parasram Bhardwaj by a margin of 83,000 votes.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP fielded Guharam Ajgale and Ravi Bhardwaj contested on the Congress ticket. Dauram Ratnakar of the BSP was also in the poll fray. The polling on this seat was held during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 23.

The Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency in Naxal-affected Chhattisgarh covers districts of Janjgir-Champa and Raipur. The seat was reserved for candidates belonging to the scheduled castes after 2008 delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

The seat has been held by the BJP since 2004. The last Congress candidate to win from here was Charandas Mahant who won from here in 1999. Kamla Devi Patle of the BJP won from here in 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections but will not contest in 2019 as the party decided to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 seats in the state.

Before Patle, Karuna Shukla had won from here in 2004 by defeating Mahant. Shukla has now left the BJP and is now a Congress leader.

Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight legislative assembly segments: Akaltara, Janjgir-Champa, Sakti, Chandrapur, Jaijaipur and Pamgarh (Janjgir-Champa district) and Bilaigarh and Kasdol assembly segments in Raipur district.

The Congress hopes to win the seat in 2019 after its impressive show in Assembly elections last year. The Congress won 68 seats in 90-member Legislative Assembly.

Seven constituencies of Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats - Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg and Raipur- went to polls in the third phase.