Janata Curfew: Connaught Place in Delhi to remain closed on Sunday

Responding to the initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi called 'Janta Curfew'- 'People's Curfew' - a restriction imposed by people themselves to remain indoors, which will come into effect on Sunday, Connaught Place will remain closed from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM on March 22 2020.

"As it has been requested by the Hon'ble Prime Minister yesterday to observe a Janta Curfew Connaught Place shall remain closed from 7:00 AM TO 9:00 PM on March 22, 2020," Atul Bhargava, the president of New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA), stated.

"As this is a national calamity and precautions are required to be taken, it is urged to all members and occupants to kindly co-operate and keep the establishments closed," he added.

Moreover, the Delhi Metro will not run on this coming Sunday (March 22) and all metro rail-related services will also remain closed for the day in view of the "Janata curfew", the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the DMRC, the move is aimed at encouraging the public to stay indoors to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"In the wake of the 'Janta Curfew' to be observed on 22nd March, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging the public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19," the DMRC statement read.

The call to observe a "Janata curfew" or a 'People's Curfew' on Sunday was announced by the Prime Minister a day before in a public address to the nation. While speaking on the way ahead for India in tackling the coronavirus outbreak and the initiative that the citizens need to take, Modi urged that the entire country to observe the curfew on Sunday, i.e. they should stay indoors and work from home on that day, also encouraging them to extend the practice for the following days.

On the same day, the Delhi government requested all private sector companies located in the city to allow their employees to work from home till March 31. Citizens were also advised to remain at home, particularly senior citizens and people suffering from certain medical conditions.