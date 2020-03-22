Trending#

Janata Curfew: Citizens across India clang utensils, clap, ring bells to salute those fighting against coronavirus

Several politicos, cutting across party lines, also participated in observing it.


Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his family clang utensils to salute those providing essential services

(Photo: ANI)

Updated: Mar 22, 2020, 07:19 PM IST

As soon as the clock struck 5 PM on Sunday, lakhs of citizens across India came out to express their gratitude towards the healthcare professionals fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country. All over the country, people were seen clanging utensils, ringing bells, and clapping to salute those fighting against the virus and doing their duties despite the 'Janata Curfew', like doctors, medical staff, paramedics, police, defence forces, and guards.

Several politicos, cutting across party lines, also participated in observing it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, had appealed people to observe Janta curfew from 7 AM to 9 pm on Sunday to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Modi had urged people to express their gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, etc. who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy.

They were requested to clap their hands and bang utensils like plates and pans from their houses.

For several, the clapping started way before the 5 PM start time set by Modi. Many were seen clapping beyond the stipulated five minutes.

Modi had asked people to join from their doorsteps, balconies, and windows.

(With PTI inputs)