Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor suffers injury during rally in Bihar, here's what happened

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor was seen writhing in pain at the venue of a rally in Bihar. Kishor was accompanied, among others, by Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey, who had joined the party earlier in the day. Read on to know more details.

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday (July 18, 2025) was seen writhing in pain at the venue of a rally in Bihar's Bhojpur district. Mr. Kishor was accompanied, among others, by Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey, who had joined the party earlier in the day. As Kishor sat in his chair, his face contorted in pain, Mr. Pandey took the mike and told the crowd, "Prashant Kishor ji is not well. He has received a minor injury. He needs to leave."

What happened at the rally?

According to a leader of the Jan Suraaj party, Kishor drove back to his Patna residence after receiving first aid locally. It was not a major injury requiring hospitalisation, the leader clarified, adding that Mr. Kishor suffered an injury to his ribs. The leader, however, could not say how Mr. Kishor suffered the injury.

Who is Prashant Kishor?

Kishor, also known as PK, initially worked in public health as part of a United Nations-funded (UN) programme for several years. After that, he entered the Indian political landscape as a strategist, gaining widespread recognition over the years. He founded the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and advised various parties including the Congress, the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party, and others, often driving them to thundering electoral wins. He declared retirement from election strategy in 2021, and launched the Jan Suraaj party in 2024, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, which are due to take place by the end of this year.

(With inputs from news agency PTI).