Jan Mohammad Lone, LeT terrorist involved in bank manager's murder, killed in encounter in Shopian

The security forces have gunned down two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday. One of the slain terrorists was involved in the bank manager Vijay Kumar's murder in Kulgam earlier this month, police said.

Kumar was killed by terrorists on June 2 inside the premises of a rural bank he was employed with. The police had said the killing was linked to the spate of targeted murders of those who migrated to the valley from outside Jammu and Kashmir. Kumar was a native of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh.

Police said the terrorist involved in Kumar's murder has been identified as Jan Mohammad Lone of Shopian.

Besides other terror crimes, he was involved in recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on June 2 in Kulgam district

The police had earlier tweeted that they killed two terrorists in an encounter in the Kanjiular area of Shopian. Both belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

On Tuesday, the security forces eliminated two terrorists in an encounter in the Bemina area of Srinagar.

Several civilians, including teachers, have been killed by terrorists over the last few weeks. The targeted murders have reportedly triggered an exodus of employees from other states. There had been protests in the Union Territory demanding the Centre provide security to non-Kashmiris in the valley.