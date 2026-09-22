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Jamui Harassment Case: FIRs against 120 social media profiles after they expose how girl was groped, thrashed

Bihar Police booked 120 social media accounts for sharing Jamui minors' harassment video. 3 accused arrested; SIT formed; case under the POCSO Act.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 22, 2026, 12:20 PM IST

Jamui Harassment Case: FIRs against 120 social media profiles after they expose how girl was groped, thrashed
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Bihar Police has registered a case against around 120 social media profiles for sharing a video that showed the identity of two minors who were harassed in Jamui district. Police said the video revealed the identity of the minor girl, which is a serious offence. They have asked people not to share or circulate the video.

Action against those sharing the video

Jamui Superintendent of Police Bishwajeet Dayal announced that a case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station against approximately 120 profiles for sharing a disturbing video, which violates the POCSO Act, Information Technology Act, and Juvenile Justice Act. He urged the public to respect the minor victim's privacy and avoid making the video viral, assuring that strict actions are underway to bring the main accused to justice.

What happened in Jamui

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when two Class 10 students, a boy and a girl, were chased and assaulted by a group of men while returning from a hill station in Jamui. The assault was captured on video and went viral on social media. Police reported that the victims did not contact them until Sunday, but they were identified with the help of a vehicle number visible in the video.

Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When will Class 10, 12 timetable be released? Check details here

Police identified 7 people in the Jamui harassment case and arrested 3. An SIT led by SDPO Deepti Monali is tracking the rest. The case is under the POCSO Act and BNS, with efforts to remove the video. The Women's Commission has sought a report, while the incident sparked political reactions.

 

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