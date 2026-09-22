Jamui Harassment Case: Bihar minister Shreyasi Singh’s ‘decent moral policing’ remark sparks row

Bihar Minister Shreyasi Singh faces criticism over her “decent and elegant” moral policing remark after a viral video showed the alleged harassment of two minors in Jamui.

Bihar Minister and Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh drew criticism for her remarks while commenting on the molestation and assault of a boy and a girl in her constituency. While condemning the incident, Singh said, “Moral policing can be done in a more decent and elegant fashion,” sparking a row. However, Singh clarified that while people may have opinions about others’ choices, the way the minors were confronted and mistreated was unacceptable.

Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh's remark draws criticism

Singh called the videos “shocking” and said she would ensure there were no loopholes allowing those responsible to escape accountability, adding that the incident should set a precedent for the future.

“Moral policing can be done in a more decent and elegant fashion. But the way they mishandled and mistreated the boy and girl together is absolutely not tolerable,” the 35-year-old BJP leader told India Today.

Her remarks followed a viral video that surfaced on Monday showing the boy and the Class 10 girl being confronted and harassed by a group of people on a roadside in Jamui a few days ago, triggering nationwide outrage. “You can have an opinion about how somebody chooses to live their life and what they want to do with it. Maybe there is a better way to do it. But the way they have treated them is absolutely not tolerable. The videos that have come are shocking,” she said.

“How can you treat a boy and a girl in the society that you are living in? They must have known that this boy and girl are kids from Jammu. I can't fathom the fact that they were treated this badly by the people of the community living there,” she added.

Singh's remark drew criticism from the opposition, accusing her of defending “moral policing” after the viral video involving the two minors surfaced. Congress leader Pawan Khera hit out at Singh in a post on X, questioning her remarks on “decent and elegant moral policing”. “This is quite something... So, what is next? ‘Rapes are fine as long as they are 'decent and elegant'– and not violent?’” Khera said.

“Intrusion – verbal, physical, emotional, psychological or spiritual – does not become acceptable simply because it is done ‘decently’ or ‘elegantly’,” he added.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also criticised Singh's remarks, saying she was “stunned and speechless”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also targeted Singh, writing, "A woman MLA is actually justifying what goons did to a minor... What kind of political training does the BJP give its leaders that they go to any length to protect their government and shamelessly defend such acts?” the party tweeted.

“At the national level, BJP leaders defend rapists, while at the state level, their leaders openly defend those accused of molesting minors,” it further said.

Jamui viral video sparks row

A viral video showing the alleged harassment and molestation of a Class 10 boy and girl on the Lakhisarai-Jamui border in Bihar has triggered a political row. Police said the incident occurred around 7 pm on September 19 and that an FIR has been registered for molestation and indecent behaviour. Three minors have been arrested; two of those arrested are aged between 17 and 18, the officer said. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case under the supervision of the Jamui Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

Police have also flagged 130 social media accounts for allegedly circulating the video. Authorities warned that sharing footage that reveals the identity or face of minors can attract action under POCSO and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Tejashwi Yadav, criticised the Bihar government over women's safety and alleged delayed action. The BJP and JD(U) defended the administration, saying police action was underway and accusing the Opposition of politicising the incident. The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance and sought identification and arrest of all accused through a time-bound investigation.