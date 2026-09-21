Jamui Harassment Case: 3 minors arrested, 32 social media accounts flagged as video sparks political row

Jamui harassment case: Three minors have been arrested after a viral video showed the alleged harassment of two Class 10 students. SIT probe underway.

A viral video showing the alleged harassment and molestation of a Class 10 boy and girl on the Lakhisarai-Jamui border in Bihar has triggered a political row. Police said the incident occurred around 7 pm on September 19 and that an FIR has been registered for molestation and indecent behaviour. Three minors have been arrested; two of those arrested are aged between 17 and 18, the officer said. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case under the supervision of the Jamui Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).

Bihar harassment case triggers political row

Police have also flagged 32 social media accounts, which include 13 Facebook, 12 Instagram and seven X accounts for allegedly circulating the video. Authorities warned that sharing footage that reveals the identity or face of minors can attract action under POCSO and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Tejashwi Yadav, criticised the Bihar government over women's safety and alleged delayed action. The BJP and JD(U) defended the administration, saying police action was underway and accusing the Opposition of politicising the incident. The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance and sought identification and arrest of all accused through a time-bound investigation.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also condemned the video, saying it was deeply disturbing. Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, expressed outrage regarding the incident and targeted the state administration over safety concerns and the delay in arrests, questioning how ordinary citizens can feel secure when minors are openly targeted.“The video from Jamui, Bihar, is deeply disturbing. Two Class 10 students were stopped on a road. Harassed. Humiliated. Molested. A young girl, hands folded, begged to be let go while goons groped her and dragged her away. Who gave these men the right to behave like this? This is not 'culture.' It is patriarchy: the belief that any man can police a girl's body, her movement, her choices,” Rahul Gandhi wrote.

In a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said such incidents expose what he called the “lies and hypocrisy” of the BJP’s ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ and ‘Beti Bachao’ campaigns, while demanding strict punishment for those responsible. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav termed the incident tragic and alleged that the government was suppressing such cases instead of acting, leading to complete lawlessness.

Defending the administration, JD(U) State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha said the government is sensitive, and action is being taken, recalling the pre-2005 law and order situation. Kushwaha said, "The government is sensitive to any incident that occurs. Govt and Administration are looking into it. Recall the RJD rule, the time before 2005. Our government is sensitive towards all sporadic incidents that occur... The guilty will be caught by the Police at the earliest."Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh asserted women are safe in Bihar, stating, "Regarding the issue of safety, women in Bihar are safe. Ask Lalu Prasad about the time when no woman wanted to step out of her home after sunset during his tenure."



What happened?

Two Class 10 students, a boy and a girl, were allegedly stopped and harassed by a group of men while returning from coaching on a scooter near Madwa Pahad in Bihar's Jamui district on September 19. A video of the incident later surfaced online, showing several men allegedly assaulting the boy, grabbing the girl and touching her inappropriately. The group allegedly chased the students, forced them to apologise and only later allowed them to leave.