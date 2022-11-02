Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jamshedpur: Man tries to get off lift after power outage, dies after falling in shaft; incident caught on CCTV

Jamshedpur: The man had gone to meet his friend who lives at Neelkanth Apartment at the 5th floor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 04:52 PM IST

Jamshedpur: Man tries to get off lift after power outage, dies after falling in shaft; incident caught on CCTV
Jamshedpur: Man tries to get off lift after power outage, dies after falling in shaft; incident caught on CCTV

A man died after he tried to come out from a lift which was stopped on the fourth floor due to a power outage. The incident took place at Neelkanth Apartment on Dimna Road in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The incident has been caught on the CCTV camera. 

The deceased has been identified as Shishir Sinha alias Bablu Srivastava, who lives in Sarvodaya Path of Maango. The man had gone to meet his friend at Neelkanth Apartment where his friend lives on the fifth floor. Due to a sudden power outage, the lift stopped on the fourth floor.

As there was no electricity for some time. Sinha, with the help of his friend, opened the door of the lift and thought that he would jump to the fourth floor, but unfortunately, he fell into the shaft and died.

His friend rushed him to the Tata main hospital for treatment, where he couldn't find a place. Later, Sinha died on the way to RIMS hospital.

READ | 'PM Modi's praise shouldn't be taken lightly': Sachin Pilot's veiled dig at Ashok Gehlot

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Rashid Khan to Yuzvendra Chahal, here's look at spinners who can prove to be game changers in the ICC T20I CWC 2022
Streaming this week: Cuttputlli, Rings of Power, Vikrant Rona, binge-watch movies, series for this weekend
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Amid V and BLACKPINK's Jennie relationship rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's dating news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the leopard hiding in the bushes within 7 seconds
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.