Jamshedpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Jharkhand: Bidyut Baran Mahato retains seat

India
Sitting BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato retained the Jamshedpur seat, defeating JMMs Champai Soren by a big margin of 3,02,090 votes.
BJP Bidyut Baran Mahato 679,632 Votes 59% Votes
JMM Champai Soren 377,542 Votes 33% Votes
AITC Anjana Mahata 9,542 Votes 1% Votes
JPP Surya Singh Besra 9,288 Votes 1% Votes
JP (N) Shekh Akhir Uddin 7,665 Votes 1% Votes
AMB Angad Mahato 6,665 Votes 1% Votes
ANP Sabita Kaibarto 6,272 Votes 1% Votes
Nota Nota 5,813 Votes 1% Votes
Jamshedpur Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates
BJP: Vidhyut Varan Mahato
JMM: Champai Soren
Jamshedpur Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004
2014
Winning candidate: Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP)
Losing candidate: Ajay Kumar (JVM-P)
2009
Winning candidate: Ajay Kumar (JVM-P)
Losing candidate: D Goswami (BJP)
2004
Winning candidate: Ajay Kumar (JVM)
Losing candidate: Suman Mahato (JMM)
Polling in 14 Jharkhand Parliamentary constituencies will be held in four phases starting from the 4th phase (April 29) of Lok Sabha election 2019.
Lok Sabha polls 4th phase, April 29: Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu
Lok Sabha polls 5th phase, May 06: Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh
Lok Sabha polls 6th phase, May 12: Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum
Lok Sabha polls 7th phase, May 19: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda
BJP and Congress are the two major parties who will be up in key contest in most of the seats in the state. Lok Sabha election 2019 were held in 7 phases.