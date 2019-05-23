Headlines

India

India

Jamshedpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Jharkhand: Bidyut Baran Mahato retains seat

Bidyut Baran Mahato retained the Jamshedpur seat, defeating JMMs Champai Soren by a big margin of 3,02,090 votes.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 02:47 PM IST

Jamshedpur Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

Sitting BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato retained the Jamshedpur seat, defeating JMMs Champai Soren by a big margin of 3,02,090 votes.

BJP Bidyut Baran Mahato 679,632 Votes 59% Votes

JMM Champai Soren 377,542 Votes 33% Votes

AITC Anjana Mahata 9,542 Votes 1% Votes

JPP Surya Singh Besra 9,288 Votes 1% Votes

JP (N) Shekh Akhir Uddin 7,665 Votes 1% Votes

AMB Angad Mahato 6,665 Votes 1% Votes

ANP Sabita Kaibarto 6,272 Votes 1% Votes

Nota Nota 5,813 Votes 1% Votes

Jamshedpur Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates

BJP: Vidhyut Varan Mahato
JMM: Champai Soren

Jamshedpur Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014 

Winning candidate: Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP)

Losing candidate: Ajay Kumar (JVM-P)

2009

Winning candidate: Ajay Kumar (JVM-P)

Losing candidate: D Goswami (BJP)

2004

Winning candidate: Ajay Kumar (JVM)

Losing candidate: Suman Mahato (JMM) 

Polling in 14 Jharkhand Parliamentary constituencies will be held in four phases starting from the 4th phase (April 29) of Lok Sabha election 2019. 

Lok Sabha polls 4th phase, April 29: Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu

Lok Sabha polls 5th phase, May 06: Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh

Lok Sabha polls 6th phase, May 12: Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum

Lok Sabha polls 7th phase, May 19: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda

BJP and Congress are the two major parties who will be up in key contest in most of the seats in the state. Lok Sabha election 2019 were held in 7 phases. 

