Jammu: Vaishno Devi landslide death toll rises to 34 as rain batters North India

At least 34 people have died after a landslide occurred near Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Weather officials have predicted more heavy rains with storm for next few days.

Jammu has been facing disaster after heavy rains triggered landslides causing many areas to submerge under water. This also caused a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. At least 34 people have died in the incident so far. The lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, expressing his grief over the incident said, “This is very unfortunate. I have met the injured, and their condition is stable, with proper treatment being provided. The bodies of many deceased have been identified, and arrangements are being made to send them back home.”

Condoling the deaths, PM Modi on X, wrote, “The loss of life due to the landslide on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple route is tragic. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May God grant speedy recovery to the injured. The administration is assisting all those affected. I pray for the safety and well-being of everyone.”

The landslide, which occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkwari in Katra on Tuesday, August 26, has caused massive damage on the Jammu Katra highway forcing it to close for travel and massive trains to be cancelled.

ALSO READ: Jammu: 5 killed, 14 injured as landslide hits Vaishno Devi route amid heavy rain

What happened in the landslide near Mata Vaishno Devi? Know updates

Due to heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir, a landslide occurred near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra leaving massive destruction and causing more than 30 people to die. The incident prompted emergency rescue operations conducted by Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine board, police, CRPF and NDRF. Many people have been injured who have been shifted to Katra and Narayana Hospitals.

The landslide struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra to the hilltop shrine. Three days of continuous rain has wreaked havoc across many parts of Jammu. The pilgrimage to the famed shrine was suspended when the mountainside literally gave way and stones, boulders, and rocks came hurtling down around 3 pm, catching people unawares.

Manoj Sinha has announced compensation for the family of the deceased. The Shrine Board will provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation and the disaster management board Rs 4 lakh. Both the routes to reach the shrine, the Himkoti hike path and the old route, have been closed by the officials.

What will the weather be in Jammu for the next days?

The MeT Department has predicted heavy rains and storms in Jammu and Kashmir for the next few days. Due to incessant rains, the region has become more prone to flooding and traveling has been halted in the affected areas. Heavy rains in Jammu have broken 115 years of record. Since 1910, 380 mm of heavy rains have occurred now between Tuesday to Wednesday morning.