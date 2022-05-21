Jammu tunnel collapse: 5 bodies recovered so far, rescue operation underway

Photo: ANI

Five bodies have been recovered so far from the debris at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir. A portion of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed late on Thursday night.

“A total of five bodies have been recovered so far. We're waiting for the operation to continue so that we can locate the remaining five persons. 3 dead bodies have been identified, all were from West Bengal. We are in touch with West Bengal Administration,” Ramban DC Mussarat Islam.

The operation to rescue nine labourers feared trapped under the debris resumed early on Saturday after a fresh landslide on Friday evening had forced the authorities to suspend the process.

The audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district caved in at the start of the work at around 10.15 pm on Thursday, after which officials had confirmed that a labourer had died and three others were rescued.