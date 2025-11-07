Jammu to Srinagar in just 4 hours: New Vande Bharat train to cut travel time between these two cities; Check start date, distance, stoppages, ticket fares

The Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar will launch in early December 2025, revolutionising rail travel in Jammu & Kashmir. With modern amenities and reduced travel time, it promises a faster, safer, and more comfortable journey.

A new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir’s transportation history is set to begin with the upcoming launch of the Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar, scheduled for early December. This modern and high-speed train service will drastically reduce travel time between the two cities, making travel more efficient, comfortable, and accessible for both residents and visitors.

Jammu Railway Station Undergoes Major Upgrades

The Jammu Railway Division is nearing completion of essential upgrades to accommodate the Vande Bharat Express. As part of the project, the Jammu Railway Station is undergoing extensive expansion and modernisation work. Seven new platforms, two new foot-over bridges, and a 72-meter-long air concourse are being added to improve connectivity between the old and new sections of the station.

To further enhance passenger convenience, a second entry and exit point is being constructed, ensuring smoother access to the station. Railway officials emphasise that these improvements will make the station ready to handle the new Vande Bharat service and provide travellers with a seamless experience.

Expansion Timeline and Features

Although initial plans set the completion of the station expansion for December 2025, unforeseen delays caused by heavy rains and supply disruptions have pushed the timeline to March 2026. As of now, six out of the seven new platforms have been completed, and the construction of foot-over bridges and washing lines is well underway. Once finished, Jammu Railway Station will offer world-class facilities, including modern waiting rooms, escalators, elevators, and a digital information system, offering an airport-like experience for passengers.

Vande Bharat Express: A New Era of Travel

The launch of the Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar will significantly enhance rail connectivity in the region. The train will cut the current 7-8 hours of road travel between Jammu and Srinagar to just 4 hours. With features like Wi-Fi, GPS-based information systems, automatic doors, and energy-efficient operations, the Vande Bharat Express promises to offer a superior travel experience. This will not only benefit passengers but also contribute to a safer and faster mode of transportation.

Uchit Singhal, Divisional Commercial Manager of the Jammu Railway Division, confirmed that all preparations for the Vande Bharat Express are in the final stages, with platform surfacing, signal lighting, and track inspection nearly complete. The service is set to begin in the first week of December 2025.

Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express is expected to revolutionise travel between Jammu and Srinagar, making it easier for tourists, business travellers, and local commuters to travel between the two cities. In addition to improving travel times, the rail service will strengthen cultural and social ties within the region.

Once operational, the Vande Bharat Express will be a major boost to tourism, trade, and local industries, with expanded rail services connecting Jammu, Srinagar, and Baramulla. Furthermore, with the ongoing station improvements, Jammu Railway Station is poised to become one of the most modern rail hubs in North India, offering passengers a comfortable and efficient travel experience.

Future Prospects for Jammu and Kashmir’s Rail Network

The launch of the Vande Bharat Express and the completion of the Jammu Railway Station expansion will pave the way for the region's future growth. The enhanced rail connectivity will not only support tourism but also accelerate Jammu and Kashmir’s economic development, opening new opportunities for the local population.

As part of its long-term plans, the railway department is also focused on developing smart ticketing systems, parking areas, and restrooms to ensure that the station is ready to serve the growing number of passengers in the coming years. This ambitious project will play a key role in transforming the region's transportation infrastructure and contribute to its ongoing development.