Jammu: Terrorists gun down RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma and his PSO in Kishtwar, curfew imposed

Suspected terrorists Tuesday attacked RSS leader Chandrakant Sharma, his Personal Security Officer (PSO) in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), killing both of them. Terrorists targeted the RSS leader when he had gone for a check-up in the hospital. Chandrakant was working as a medical assistant in a local hospital.

According to police officials, the terrorists had snatched the weapon from RSS leader's PSO and shot him dead while Chandrakant got injured in the attack. He later succumbed to injuries.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi has said that Chandrakant Sharma, who got injured in the attack, succumbed to injuries.

J&K: BJP Spokesperson Sunil Sethi says Chandrakant Sharma who was attacked in Kishtwar today has died. Medical Assistant Chandrakant Sharma working at Kishtwar district hospital was injured in an attack by terrorists, his PSO was shot dead. Sharma was also associated with the RSS

A curfew has been imposed in Kishtwar as the situation has become tense after the attack on RSS leader. Meanwhile, internet services have also been snapped in Kishtwar, Doda and Bhadarwah districts.

Chandrakant was attacked inside the hospital where he works as a medical assistant. According to eyewitnesses, man carrying a gun barged inside the hospital and shot RSS leader and his PSO.

Narrating the sequence of events, officials said the suspected terrorists barged into the hospital and snatched the PSO's weapon. They attempted to fire at the RSS leader. In the ensuing scuffle, the policeman was shot dead while the RSS leader received minor injuries.

Senior police officials have rushed to the scene, they said.

