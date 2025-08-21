Jammu station on high alert, pigeon with suspicious note 'IED blast' caught near India-Pakistan border

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu finds her Ahem, gets married to Varunn Jain, shares photo with emotional note: 'We were two friends, now..'
Top 10 Picture-Conversion-to-Coloring-Page Tools-2025
New US Visa Policy: Know what ‘Anti-American’ screening means for Indian applicants
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty to reunite on screen after 8 years? Beloved Baahubali pair will come together for...
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Security Update: Gets Z-category CRPF cover after attack
Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'
Top Sites for Buying Instagram Followers That Really Work in 2025
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Signs LILPEPE Is This Cycle’s Top Meme Coin
Why Choose Thyrocare Aarogyam A? Key Tests, Benefits and How It Helps in Preventive
Shivalik Group Unveiled India’s Premium Furniture Factory in Sanand, Gujarat on Independence Day
INDIA
Jammu Railway station have been put on high alert after a pigeon was caught by the border security forces with a note tied to its leg, threatening a blast near India-Pakistan border.
Jammu Railway station have been put on high alert after a pigeon was caught by the border security forces with a note tied to its leg, threatening a blast near India-Pakistan border. The pigeon was caught in the Khatmarian area of RS Pura. The note said, 'Jammu Station IED Blast.'
On August 18, suspicious pigeon was caught by a patrol team near the Forward Defense Post-69, close to Kathmaria BOP, under the 07 Battalion of the BSF. It has a note, saying, ' Kashmir Hamara Hai" (Kashmir is ours), “Waqt Aa Gaya Hai, Aa Jayega" (The time has come, it will come), and “Jammu Station IED Blast." Jammu Police was alerted by the BSF. Security at Jammu railway station has been tightened.