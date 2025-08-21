Jammu station on high alert, pigeon with suspicious note 'IED blast' caught near India-Pakistan border

Jammu Railway station have been put on high alert after a pigeon was caught by the border security forces with a note tied to its leg, threatening a blast near India-Pakistan border.

Jammu Railway station have been put on high alert after a pigeon was caught by the border security forces with a note tied to its leg, threatening a blast near India-Pakistan border. The pigeon was caught in the Khatmarian area of RS Pura. The note said, 'Jammu Station IED Blast.'

On August 18, suspicious pigeon was caught by a patrol team near the Forward Defense Post-69, close to Kathmaria BOP, under the 07 Battalion of the BSF. It has a note, saying, ' Kashmir Hamara Hai" (Kashmir is ours), “Waqt Aa Gaya Hai, Aa Jayega" (The time has come, it will come), and “Jammu Station IED Blast." Jammu Police was alerted by the BSF. Security at Jammu railway station has been tightened.