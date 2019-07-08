Jammu-Srinagar highway closed to security forces' convoys in view of Burhan Wani's death anniversary

The convoys of security forces will not be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

While the spokesman gave no reason for the move, it is believed that the decision was taken in view of the third death anniversary of former Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on Monday.

"No security forces convoys shall be allowed from both sides of the highway on Monday," the police spokesman said.

Wani, once a poster boy of militancy in the Valley, was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016, in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Wani lies buried in his native Shariefabad (Tral) village where nearly 40,000 people had gathered three years ago defying curfew restrictions to take part in his funeral prayers.