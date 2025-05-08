Jammu Police Issues Advisory Amid Blackout

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday issued a public advisory asking citizens to stay indoors and take necessary precautions during the scheduled blackout period. The advisory urges all residents to switch off all types of lights during the blackout and remain inside safe locations. People have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel or vehicular movement during this time.

Police assured that there is no need for panic, as the situation is under full control of the authorities. Citizens have been further requested not to share or circulate rumours and unverified information, which may cause confusion or fear among the public.

The advisory concludes with a reminder to “stay alert and stay safe.”