Jammu-Kashmir Vande Bharat Metro train to run between Jammu-Srinagar, travel time to be 3.5 hours

When the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Connection Project (USBRL) is finished in December 2023 or January 2024, as promised by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a Vande Bharat metro train would run between Jammu and Srinagar.

On March 26, Vaishnaw accompanied railway authorities on the first run of a track-mounted tram over the world's tallest arch bridge over the Chenab river, where they conducted pooja before inspecting the famous structure, which stands 359 metres above the riverbed.

The minister said that a Vande Bharat Express train repair facility would be built in Budgam, in the Kashmir Valley, and that a unique training institution for engineers would be built in Jammu. Building the Chenab bridge, in a region prone to earthquakes, was no easy feat. Now that the Chenab bridge's track construction is done, electricians can go to work on the bridge's electrics and install the anti-collision safety device Kavach.

The bridge, which was constructed in a region with frequent earthquakes, required the usage of more than 28,000 tonnes of steel.

The bridge spans 1,315 metres and has a deck height of 359 metres. The bridge's main arch span is the longest at 460 metres in length and the bridge itself has 17 arcs.

The bridge has a 120-year design life, can resist winds of up to 266 kilometres per hour, and is still passable to a train travelling at 100 kilometres per hour. Building tunnels in the relatively young Himalayan mountains is tough due to loose soil, but the bridge's foundation design was the biggest obstacle.

Jammu to Srinagar would be much more convenient and less time consuming if the Kashmir Valley is linked to the Indian rail network. It would take around 3.5 hours to go from Jammu to Srinagar on the new train line.

According to Vaishnaw, a Vande Metro service would connect the cities of Srinagar and Jammu, with trains operating at regular intervals. He also said that transporting apples and other agricultural goods from Jammu and Kashmir will be simplified once the line was built. In addition, a few spots have been pinpointed to investigate the Chenab bridge's potential as a tourist attraction.

