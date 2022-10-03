J-K: Twin blasts in Udhampur planned ahead of Amit Shah's visit by LeT to convey 'all is not well' | Photo: PTI

The recent twin explosions in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, were conducted by the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and were timed to occur with the high-profile visit of the Union home minister to send a message that "all is not well" in the Union Territory, according to DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday.

He said that the case was solved in three days following the capture of a "recycled" terrorist who was in possession of five more improvised explosive devices (IEDs), including three sticky bombs that were ready for use. Two people, including a militant who had surrendered, have been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in relation to the twin blasts that occurred at Udhampur on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

The suspect, identified by police as Mohamad Aslam Sheikh, admitted to planting IEDs in both buses at the Ramnagar bus stop on September 28 at around 3 p.m. on the orders of his Pakistani handler, Mohammed Amin Bhat, alias Khubaib.

"Definitely, Pakistan and its agencies have been ensuring that the valley remains not in peace but in turmoil. The Director General of Police informed reporters that things had improved and will continue to do so. According to Singh, the security situation in the Union Territory is significantly "far better today" than it was four years ago, and the forces there have the cooperation of the general public.

"Therefore, to sabotage the VIP visit or any such activity which sends a positive message to the people, the terrorists and their handlers across the border try to show that all is not well. There are still some terrorists left and our operations are on and we will be able to take care of them," DGP noted, responding to the Amit Shah’s visit to the region starting October 4.

Two bombings occurred in parked buses, one at a gas station in Baigra close to Domail Chowk and the other at a former bus stop in Udhampur. At a media briefing, Mukesh Singh, the assistant director general of police (ADGP) for Jammu, said some local suspects had been collected and subjected to prolonged questioning to get any information surrounding the explosion.

"Mohamad Amin Bhat is responsible for these explosions. He has made Pakistan his home. The official said he used social media apps to get in touch with the terrorist Aslam Seikh, who he then supplied with four IEDs and three sticky bombs using a drone, adding that five IEDs have been found.

(With inputs from agencies)