Terrorist attacks in J-K: 6 Hindus, including 3 Kashmiri Pandits, among 21 locals killed in 2022 (file photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Police has said that in 2022, a total of 29 civilians were killed by terrorists including 21 locals (6 Hindus including 3 Kashmiri Pandits).

"During the year, a total of 29 civilians were killed by terrorists including 21 locals (6 Hindu including 3 Kashmiri Pandits and 15 Muslim) and 08 from other states. All terrorists involved in these terror crimes have been neutralised except Basit Dar and Adil Wani who will be neutralised soon," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar on Friday.

He also said that 172 terrorists were neutralised including 42 foreign terrorists by security forces in the Union Territory during the same year. These terrorists were neutralised in 93 successful encounters in Kashmir.

He further said that a maximum of 108 terrorists were neutralised from the proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) followed by 35 from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"During the year 2022, a total of 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir in which 172 terrorists including 42 foreign terrorists got neutralised. Maximum terrorists neutralised from LeT/TRF (108) outfit followed by JeM (35), Hizb ul-Mujahidin (HM) (22), Al-Badr (4) and Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind (AGuH) (3) outfits," said ADGP Kashmir.

He further said: "No hartal, no street violence, no stone pelting incident especially at the encounter sites, no internet shutdown, no funeral procession of killed terrorists, no glamourization of terrorists, have benefited all the sections of society."

The ADGP said that All Chiefs and Top Commanders of terror outfits neutralised except HM`s Chief Farooq Nalli and LeT Commander Reyaz Sethri.ADGP Kumar said that a maximum of 74 terrorists this year joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) of which 18 terrorists are still active.

"This year, 100 fresh recruitments into terrorist ranks were reported showing a decline of 37 per cent compared to last year. A maximum of 74 joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Out of total recruitment, 65 terrorists were neutralised in encounters, 17 terrorists were arrested and 18 terrorists are still active," he added.

The ADGP said that the life span of newly recruited terrorists declined drastically. "Out of total 65 newly recruited terrorists killed this year, 58 (89 per cent) were neutralised within first month of their joining," the ADGP Kashmir said.

Also, 360 weapons were recovered during encounters and modules` busting this year."This year huge quantities of weapons (360) were recovered during encounters and modules` busting which include 121 AK series rifles, 08 M4 Carbine and 231 pistols. Besides, timely seizure of IEDs, Sticky Bombs and Grenades averted major terror incidents," he further said.

He said that during the year, a total of 26 security forces personnel including 14 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel lost their lives during terror attacks or /encounters. Notably, last year in 2021, a total of 171 terrorists were killed of which 19 were Pakistani terrorists and 152 were local terrorists.

(With inputs from ANI)