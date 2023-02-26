Jammu-Kashmir target killing: Hindu shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama on Balakot airstrike anniversary

Hindu man shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama (File photo)

Yet another targeted killing of a minority has been reported from Jammu and Kashmir, as one Hindu man has been shot dead in the Pulwama district by terrorists. The man was surrounded by terrorists and shot dead on Sunday, February 26, which is the anniversary of the Balakot airstrike.

Terrorists shot dead a man aged about 40 years in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday, police said. The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma, a resident of the Achan area in the south Kashmir district, they said, adding that the incident took place at around 11 am.

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to the local market," the Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter. Sharma worked as a security guard in a bank, as per media reports.

They said Sharma was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to the injuries. "There was armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow," police said. The police have launched a manhunt to catch the terrorists who fled the scene after killing Sharma.

It must be noted that this targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama comes on the same day as the fourth anniversary of the airstrike in Balakot by the Indian Air Force, carried out in retaliation for the Pulwama attack in 2019, which claimed the lives of 46 CRPF personnel.

This is the first attack on a Kashmiri Hindu in the Valley in the last four months, while there were a series of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and migrants in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir last year, which left the Kashmiri Pandit community protesting for months, demanding protection from the Centre.

(With PTI inputs)

