INDIA

J&K schools to remain closed on March 2 amid Pakistani drone intrusions along LoC

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on March 2-3 amid multiple Pakistani drone intrusion attempts along the LoC.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 11:24 PM IST

After multiple Pakistani drone intrusion attempts along the Line of Control (LoC), schools across Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on Monday (March 2), and Tuesday (March 3). The Directorate of School Education Kashmir, issued an order that the reopening of schools up to Grade 8 has been put on hold. Earlier, the schools were scheduled to reopen on March 2 following winter vacations.

 

''In the interest of administration and safety of students, it is hereby ordered that all Government and Private Recognised Schools of Kashmir Division shall remain closed on 2nd and 3rd March, 2026,'' the order read.

 

The Indian Army successfully foiled an attempt by 2-3 small quadcopters to violate airspace along the LoC in the Poonch area of J&K in the early hours of Sunday. According to officials, the incident took place between 5:45 and 6 am when the quadcopters attempted to breach Indian airspace along the Line of Control.

 

Rising conflict in Middle East

 

Apart from Kashmir, tensions have been heightened in the Middle East after the United States and Israel jointly launched an operation against Iran on Saturday, killing their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the airstrikes. Even his family members, including his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and grandchild, were killed in the strikes.

 

After the death of Khamenei, a 40-day public mourning is being observed in Iran. For those unversed, the 40th day after death, Arba'een, holds much importance and spiritual significance in Shia Islam.

 

In reply, Iran retaliated with several strikes on neighbouring Gulf nations, including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. 

