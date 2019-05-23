Headlines

India

Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Results 2019: BJP, National Conference lead 3 seats each

J&K Lok Sabha Results 2019: PDP is facing a total rout in the state.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 04:37 PM IST

The BJP and National Conference are leading on three Lok Sabha seats each out of the total six in Jammu and Kashmir with the PDP apparently facing total rout in the state.

The BJP has switched to celebration mode in Jammu complete with beating of drums and bursting of crackers following the overwhelming trends in their favour across the country.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is trailing at the third spot at the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, where the NC's Hasnain Masoodi is leading, leaving Congress state president GA Mir in the second place.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is leading in Srinagar by 67,159 votes over PDP candidate Aga Mohsin. He has bagged 82,166 votes till now.\

Union minister and BJP leader Jitendra Singh is leading by over 3,30,687 votes over his Congress rival Vikramaditya Singh in Udhampur constituency. He has polled 6,72,172 votes.

BJP's Jugal Kishore is leading by over 2,48,906 votes against Raman Bhalla of the Congress from the Jammu seat. He has polled 6,74,106 votes till now.

In Ladakh constituency, BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal is leading by a margin of over 2,440 votes at the end of the latest round of counting.

In north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency, NC candidate Mohammad Akbar Lone is leading by a margin of 28,288 votes against Peoples Conference's Raja Aijaz Ali. Former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid is in the third place.

In South Kashmir's Anantnag seat Masoodi of NC is leading over G A Mir of the Congress by 8,096 votes. Masoodi polled 37,607 votes, followed by Mir with 29,511 votes and Mehbooba Mufti relegated to the third place with 28,054 votes.

The BJP had won three seats, two in Jammu region and one Ladakh seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, while the PDP had bagged the remaining three seats in the Valley.

Abdullah, however, had won in the Lok Sabha bypoll from Srinagar in 2017. 

