J&K and Ladakh freeze at sub-zero temperatures, Dras coldest in country at minus 20.9 degree Celsius

The whole of the Kashmir Valley is freezing as temperatures recorded sub-zero across Kashmir Valley. While Gulmarg recorded minus 11.2 degree Celsius, Leh freezed at minus 16 degree and Dras remained coldest place in country with minus 20.9 degree Celsius.

Morning fog affected pedestrian and vehicular movement in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as the gap between the maximum and the minimum temperatures narrowed down in Valley and Ladakh.

Temperatures across Union territories Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh remained below zero with Dras being the coldest place in country. After the heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, temperatures are continuously decreasing in both the places. In Kashmir, famous ski resort Gulmarg recorded lowest temperature as it freezes at minus 11.2 degree Celsius.

MET department Kashmir recorded minus 0.9 degree Celsius, while at other places, temperatures were minus 5.3 degree Celsius in Pahalgam. Qazigund, recorded minus 1.4 degree Celsius, Kokernag recorded minus 3.9 degree Celsius and in Kupwara it remained minus 1.8 degree Celsius.

In Union territory Ladakh, hill station Dras remained coldest in country with 20.9 degree Celsius below zero and Leh remained minus 16 degree Celsius. Dras is the second coldest inhabited place in the world.

Kashmiris are going through the 40 days harsh period of winter Chillai-Kalan, which will end on January 31. Forecast is that mainly dry weather will remain for next 5 days and on 18th there will be another wet spell in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

MET had also predicted more dip in temperatures and cold snow breezes will not only impact Jammu and Kashmir but whole of north India.