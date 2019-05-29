Jammu & Kashmir: Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Tazipora, Mohammadpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Two to three terrorists are trapped in the area. More details are currently awaited.

This comes a day after two terrorists were killed and their arms and ammunition confiscated by the security forces after an exchange of fire broke out in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Earlier, the security forces had got a major breakthrough when one of the most wanted terrorists, Zakir Musa, was killed in an encounter in Tral in Pulwama on May 24.