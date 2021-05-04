Jammu-Kashmir couple provide free tiffin service for COVID positive patients, frontline workers

Amid the increasing number of COVID positive cases across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, restrictions have been put in place by the administration. A lot of people along with their families who have been tested positive are finding it difficult to have access to food.

Amid this, a campaign called 'Food for Kashmir' is fast gaining popularity as they deliver free home-cooked food to these COVID patients and their families. A food delivery startup called 'Tiffin Aaw' in Srinagar has started this campaign on social media. They have taken it upon themselves to deliver free meals for covid positive families, COVID warriors, and people in need.

The concept was started when the owner Rais Ahmad, got a lot of distress calls from people outside Kashmir, wanting food to be delivered to their COVID positive parents.

''Food for Kashmir was started recently, we got lots of distress calls from the people whose families were covid positive they were not able to pay for their food, we as a start up would not have been in that position to give free food to so many people. So we thought we need to do something and that's when we started a campaign where people would sponsor food for those who will not be able to pay. We got great responses from across," said Rayees Ahmad, Founder, 'Tiffin Aaw'.

The startup has also decided to keep this initiative going till the pandemic is not over. They are asking people to sponsor their meals for those in need. They deliver these food packets to hospitals, homes, and COVID wellness centres.

"We are a small startup and it's just been a year. People are calling us, we are giving food to people without asking for money. And among those people only, some get so emotional and tell us that they want to sponsor other covid positive family's or patients," said Nida Rayees, Co-Founder, 'Tiffin Aaw'.

She also adds that "We are following all Covid protocols and not allowing delivery boys in our kitchen. And now we have put out a request asking people to donate us a small tent so that we can keep PPE kits, masks, etc separately."