Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Multi-tier security arrangements put up in J-K ahead of 1st phase polls

Voting for 24 seats will be held in the first phase on Wednesday, September 18.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said. "As the first phase of voting will take place on September 18, Jammu and Kashmir police have made elaborate security arrangements for the assembly polls so that maximum number of people can exercise their right to vote," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi told PTI.

Birdi said Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police and JK Police will be deployed as part of the multi-tier security for the elections in the union territory, which will be first since abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

"The CAPF units, JKAP and JKP are part of the security plan. A multi-tiered security plan is there, be it for strong rooms, polling stations or polling booths," he said. The IGP said, "Jammu and Kashmir police have made proper arrangements to ensure that the elections are free, fair and held in an atmosphere free of fear.

The thing to appreciate is that a maximum number of people should be able to exercise their voting right and take part in the democratic process. It will be our endeavor always to provide a secure environment so that people come to vote in large numbers." Birdi said the security grid is alert and vigilant to thwart any attempts to destabilize the situation in the valley.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats will be held in the first phase on Wednesday, followed by polling for 26 seats in the second phase on September 25. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.

