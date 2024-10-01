Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Final phase of voting across 40 seats today, 415 candidates in fray

6 new income tax rules coming into effect from today; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal's hilarious performance on Oo Antava

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Meet woman who used to serve food in restaurant, now one of highest paid CEOs, her net worth is...

Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Meet boy who started his company at 13, got inspiration from Mumbai's Dabbawalas, his business is...

Top 7 richest States of India in 2024

Top 7 richest States of India in 2024

8 cutest mixed dog breeds

8 cutest mixed dog breeds

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

Natasa Stankovic, Aleksandar Ilic enjoy in Goa pool, netizens believe 'Hardik Pandya crying in corner'

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film begins to lose race

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

HomeIndia

India

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Final phase of voting across 40 seats today, 415 candidates in fray

Over 39.18 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 5,060 polling stations in the final or third phase.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Final phase of voting across 40 seats today, 415 candidates in fray
Photo: X / ceo_UTJK
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The third and final phase of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is set to take on Tuesday, October 1. This phase will decide the electoral fate of 415 candidates including two former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Beig, officials said. Over 39.18 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 5,060 polling stations in this crucial phase, covering 40 assembly seats – 24 in Jammu region and 16 in Kashmir valley. This includes Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua in the Jammu region and Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north Kashmir.

    The highlight of the voting will be participation of west Pakistani refugees, Valmiki Samaj and Gorkha community who got the voting rights in assembly, urban local bodies and panchayat elections only after the abrogation of Article 370. They have earlier voted in block development council and district development council polls in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

    The voter turnout was robust in the earlier phases, with 61.38 per cent participation recorded in the first phase on September 18 and 57.31 per cent in the second phase on September 26.  This is the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019, with the results set to be announced on October 8.

     

    In Jammu division, Jammu district accounts for the highest number of 11 segments (Bishnah-SC, Suchetgarh-SC, R S Pura, Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Akhnoor-SC and Chhamb), followed by six seats in Kathua district (Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua-SC and Hiranagar), four in Udhampur district (Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenni and Ramnagar-SC) and three in Samba (Ramgarh-SC, Samba and Vijaypur).

    Similarly in Kashmir division, 16 assembly constituencies including Karnah, Tregham, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara and Langate fall in Kupwara district, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri and Pattan in Baramulla district and Sonawari, Bandipora, Gurez (ST) in Bandipora district.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, this woman has established Rs 70000000000 company

    Competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, this woman has established Rs 70000000000 company

    Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

    Meet man who had 20 failed start-ups, got inspired by empty refrigerator, currently owns firm worth Rs 85158 crore...

    When India almost saw Volkswagen and Porsche in 1950s, thanks to this company with current net worth of 3344900 crore

    When India almost saw Volkswagen and Porsche in 1950s, thanks to this company with current net worth of 3344900 crore

    THIS is the most expensive man made object and it's not even on earth

    THIS is the most expensive man made object and it's not even on earth

    Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

    Mukesh Ambani's BIG Diwali gift for Apple lovers, get iPhone 16 for just Rs 13000, know the deal here

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

    7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

    7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

    7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

    7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

    7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

    10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

    10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

    From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

    From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement