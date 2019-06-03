Trending#

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 militants killed in Shopian encounter

The bodies have been taken to district police lines for identification.


(Photo: ANI)

Written By

PTI

Updated: Jun 3, 2019, 09:50 AM IST

Two persons were Monday killed in a brief shootout with Army in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The Army had laid a checkpoint at Moolu Chitragam in Shopian in the early hours. A private vehicle jumped the checkpoint. Militants got out of it and opened fire, they said.

The security personnel retaliated, leading to the death of two persons, police said.

Army officials and Defence spokesmen were unavailable for comments.