Jammu-Kashmir: 2 labourers from UP's Kannauj killed in grenade attack in Shopian; LeT terrorist arrested

Shopian attack: The deceased have been identified as Kannauj's Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 08:07 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist in Shopian hours after he allegedly killed two labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj in a grenade attack. The incident took place in the Harmen area of Shopian.  

The Jammu and Kashmir police quoting Additional Director General Police (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar tweeted that the "hybrid" terrorist has been identified as Harmen's Imran Bashir Ganie. He allegedly lobbed a grenade. The police are conducting more raids. 

The investigation is underway. 

The deceased have been identified as Kannauj's Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar. 

The anti-terrorist operation started soon after the terrorist lobbed the grenade.

The police said Kumar and Sagar were shifted to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

"By targeting innocent civilians, including women and children, unarmed policemen and outside labourers, terrorists can’t deter our efforts to bring peace in the valley. Our CT (counter-terrorism) operations will continue simultaneously in all 3 regions of Kashmir, especially against foreign terrorists," IGP Kashmir said in a tweet.

