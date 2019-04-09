Jammu: Curfew imposed in Kishtwar after suspected terrorists attack RSS leader, shoots his PSO dead

Suspected terrorists Tuesday attacked RSS leader Chandrakant, killed his personal security officer by snatching his weapon in a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town, police said. Chandrakant had gone for a check-up to a local hospital where he was attacked by a terrorist. The RSS leader has received injuries.

A curfew has been imposed in Kishtwar as the situation has become tense after the attack on RSS leader. Meanwhile, internet services have also been snapped in Kishtwar, Doda and Bhadarwah districts.

Chandrakant was attacked inside the hospital where he works as a medical assistant. According to eyewitnesses, man carrying a gun barged inside the hospital and shot RSS leader and his PSO.

Narrating the sequence of events, officials said the suspected terrorists barged into the hospital and snatched the PSO's weapon. They attempted to fire at the RSS leader. In the ensuing scuffle, the policeman was shot dead while the RSS leader received minor injuries.

Senior police officials have rushed to the scene, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)