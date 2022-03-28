Jammu breaks 76-year record as maximum temperature touches 37.3 degrees Celsius

On Sunday, Jammu recorded a maximum temperature at 37.3 degrees Celsius, breaking a 76-year-old record for the month of March. The previous highest day temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius was recorded on March 31, 1945, as per IMD.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Jammu is 8.4 degrees above normal during this part of the season. However, IMD recorded a near normal night temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

In the last four days, the weather in Jammu and Kashmir is mostly clear due to absence of any low pressure system or localised weather system. "Dry and hot weather is likely to prevail for the next few days as well," IMD Director said.

Read | IMD forecast: Severe heat wave in north and central India, know weather prediction in other places

Meanwhile, summer capital Srinagar is also witnessing hotter days than usual with day temperature settling at 25 degrees Celsius. This is 7.4 notches above normal. As per IMD, the night temperature in Srinagar was 7.2 degrees Celsius which was also 1.1 degrees above normal.

Katra recorded a high of 32.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 16.7 degrees Celsius. Qazigund recorded 26.5 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 22.3 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 24.6 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 26.0 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg 15.0 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund recorded a low night temperature of 4.0 degrees Celsius against 4.2 degrees Celsius on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 0.7 degrees Celsius. Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius against 6.1 degrees Celsius the previous night. It was 2.2 degrees Celsius more than normal during this time of the season, IMD official said.