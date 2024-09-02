Twitter
Jammu: Army jawan injured after terrorists open fire at Sunjwan military station

Kangana Ranaut slams IC 814 The Kandahar makers for 'distorting' facts: 'Censorship is only for...'

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda joins IIM Ahmedabad for BPGP MBA: Know course fee, eligibility

Meet man, who was once world's richest person, earns Rs 10.90 crore daily, is now set to bring...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Sanjay Roy claims he found victim 'unconscious, covered in blood', to plead...

India

Jammu: Army jawan injured after terrorists open fire at Sunjwan military station

One Indian Army soldier was injured on Monday at Jammu's Sunjwan military station after terrorists opened fire, officials said

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 01:39 PM IST

Jammu: Army jawan injured after terrorists open fire at Sunjwan military station
TRENDING NOW

One Indian Army soldier was injured on Monday at Jammu's Sunjwan military station after terrorists opened fire, officials said.

As per Defence officials, terrorists fired from a stand-off distance from outside the base.
More details are awaited.

On Thursday, Indian Army successfully eliminated three terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhal and Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Credible inputs were received from intelligence agencies, which was further corroborated by J-K Police regarding likely infiltration attempts from these areas. Based on the inputs, troops of the Indian Army, JKP and BSF laid ambushes on likely infiltration routes in both Machhal and Tangdhar sector," an official release said.

On the evening of August 28, suspicious movement was detected following which firing commenced that went on till early on August 29.

Notably, this is the 6th operation in the Kupwara district this year, which has now resulted in the killing of 10 terrorists including foreign infiltrators.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

