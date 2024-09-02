Jammu: Army jawan injured after terrorists open fire at Sunjwan military station

One Indian Army soldier was injured on Monday at Jammu's Sunjwan military station after terrorists opened fire, officials said.

As per Defence officials, terrorists fired from a stand-off distance from outside the base.

More details are awaited.

On Thursday, Indian Army successfully eliminated three terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhal and Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Credible inputs were received from intelligence agencies, which was further corroborated by J-K Police regarding likely infiltration attempts from these areas. Based on the inputs, troops of the Indian Army, JKP and BSF laid ambushes on likely infiltration routes in both Machhal and Tangdhar sector," an official release said.



On the evening of August 28, suspicious movement was detected following which firing commenced that went on till early on August 29.

Notably, this is the 6th operation in the Kupwara district this year, which has now resulted in the killing of 10 terrorists including foreign infiltrators.

