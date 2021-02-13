Jammu and Kashmir would get back its 'statehood at an appropriate time': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing the Lok Sabha on Saturday, said that Jammu and Kashmir would get back its 'statehood at an appropriate time'. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Amendment Bill 2021 has nothing to do with statehood of the union territory. He urged the opposition members to not oppose it just for the sake of politics.

"Many MPs said that bringing the bill means that the union territory would not get statehood. I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions," said Shah. Shah asserted that the Bill does not mention anything about not granting statehood to the union territory.

Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad reiterated the Congress party's demand to restore statehood status to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah said that it has only been 17 months since the abrogation of Article 370 and he is ready to account for everything. Taking a dig at Congress he asked what they did in the 70 years of their rule.

In August 2019, the Union Government abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced and passed in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

The Bill was introduced by the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha on February 4.

The Bill is supposed to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The new bill is aimed to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers with that of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT).

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the government was working to take Jammu and Kashmir on the path to development.

Reddu said around 170 central laws are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave a special status to the erstwhile state.

Raising objections on the bill, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the need to bring an ordinance for this.