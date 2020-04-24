Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter after abducting police constable in Kulgam

Hours after abducting a police constable from his home, two terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

Constable Sartaj Ahmad Itoo, a resident of Shirpora village in Kulgam, was abducted in the evening form his home during prayer.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Indian Army launched a joint operation to track the terrorists and deployed troops at five probable routes to intercept the kidnappers.

Three terrorists were chased and intercepted as they were trying to flee in a car at Kharpora.

They opened fire at the security forces following which an encounter ensued. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter while the driver of the car was apprehended.

The constable was freed and is said to have suffered an injury in the exchange of fire, PTI reported,

This was the incident of abduction of a policeman in the Valley in as many days. On Thursday night, Constable Javaid Jabbar was abducted by in Shopian district but was set free hours later.