Jammu And Kashmir: Two Pakistanis among 3 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Tral encounter

They were said to be behind the killing of two civilians in Tral soon after the August 5 decision of abrogation of Article 370.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 10:13 PM IST

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, including two from Pakistan, were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area on Tuesday.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists started in Tral area of Pulwama on Tuesday evening. A joint operation was launched by Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police on the basis of credible inputs that the terrorists were hiding inside a house.

They were said to be behind the killing of two civilians in Tral soon after the August 5 decision of abrogation of Article 370. 

The two civilians were brothers and hailed from the Gujjar community.

Huge amount of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter and while security forces have launched a search and cordon operation in the area. 

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh confirmed to Zee News that the three terrorists were involved in the killing of two civilians in Tral. 

Pakistan has tried to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir after the government's decision to end the special status of the state. 

More details are awaited.

