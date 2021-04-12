Jammu and Kashmir: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates arrested, arms and ammunition recovered

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday (April 12) arrested two Lashker-e-Taiba Over Ground Workers (OGW) in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The police in a statement said the two terror associates were instigating youth to join militant ranks.

“We received information that Bashir Ahmed Bhat residence of Mirangund Kreeri and Waseem Ahmed Mir residence of Authoora Kreeri are instigating and motivating youth of the Kreeri area to join the militant ranks for increasing the terror activities,” the police said.

The police also said that to do so, the two have managed to procure some grenades and other arms and ammunition. “The duo were nabbed during the search operation and two Chinese grenades and 20 Live AK 47 rounds were recovered from their possession,” police added.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and both the accused have been arrested.