Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district

INDIA
Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, including Saifullah, were killed in a joint Army, CRPF and J&K Police operation in Kishtwar’s Chatroo area.
In a major anti-terror operation, two terrorists linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district under Operation Trashi-I, officials said. The operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army’s White Knight Corps, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following credible intelligence inputs.
According to the Army, the encounter took place around 10:30 am in Passerkut, within the Chatroo region. Security forces had received information about the presence of two Pakistani terrorists connected to Jaish-e-Mohammed in the area. The militants, reportedly hiding inside a mud house at the foothills, opened fire as troops advanced, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire.
One of the slain terrorists has been identified as Saifullah. Authorities recovered two AK-47 rifles along with other ammunition from the site. The Chatroo forest belt has been a hotspot for militant activity, witnessing nearly six gunfights last month, in which a soldier and a terrorist were killed.
This operation follows a similar strike in Kathua district last month, where security forces neutralised a terrorist identified as Usman. The operation was conducted jointly by the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Billawar area. Police officials, including Jammu Inspector General BS Tuti, confirmed that Usman was affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed. The forces had sealed off the area following intelligence reports and engaged the militants in a targeted strike.
In both Kishtwar and Kathua operations, security forces recovered significant arms and ammunition, highlighting the persistent threat posed by Pakistani-based militants in the region. These encounters underscore the continued efforts by the Indian security apparatus to dismantle terrorist networks operating in Jammu and Kashmir.
Authorities have maintained that the operations were based on precise intelligence inputs and were carefully coordinated to minimise collateral damage. The ongoing vigilance in these areas reflects the focus of the Army, CRPF and local police in preventing further infiltration and ensuring civilian safety.
With continued cooperation between intelligence agencies and security forces, officials say that such targeted operations are critical to neutralising terrorist threats and maintaining peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.
The successful neutralisation of Saifullah and other militants marks another step in the sustained counter-terrorism operations in the northern region of India.