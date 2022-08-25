Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir: Two earthquakes in span of one hour hit J&K's Katra

Officials confirmed there was no loss of life or damage to property anywhere, due to the earthquake tremors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 06:59 AM IST

File Photo

In the matter of an hour, two earthquakes of magnitude 3.2 and 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. 

The second earthquake occurred at 11:52 pm on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground. "Another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 60km E of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:52 pm on August 24th. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday night, at 11:04 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale had hit Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) had informed.

The depth of the earthquake was, again, 5 km below the ground. "An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:04 pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS had tweeted.

Wordle 432 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25
