Jammu and Kashmir: Two earthquakes in span of one hour hit J&K's Katra

In the matter of an hour, two earthquakes of magnitude 3.2 and 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The second earthquake occurred at 11:52 pm on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground. "Another earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 60km E of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:52 pm on August 24th. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday night, at 11:04 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale had hit Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) had informed.

The depth of the earthquake was, again, 5 km below the ground. "An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:04 pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS had tweeted.