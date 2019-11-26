Jammu and Kashmir: Two civilians killed in Anantnag grenade attack

Two civilians who were injured in the attack later succumbed to their injuries.

Two civilians, including the Sarpanch of a village, were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The terrorists targeted 'Back to the village' programme at panchayat bhavan in Anantnag's Hakura where government officials and panchayat representatives were present. They first threw a grenade then fired upon the crowd.

Two civilians had received injuries in the attack who later succumbed to their injuries.

Another attack took place near the University of Kashmir in Hazratbal area of Srinagar. At least two people were injured as a mysterious explosion rocked the ara outside the university. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and yet to verify the nature of the explosion.

"A low-intensity blast was reported in the parking area. All the injured have been shifted to the hospital. The nature of the blast is still unknown. An investigating is underway," police said.