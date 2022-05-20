Jammu and Kashmir tunnel collapse: One dead, nine trapped in Ramban's under-construction tunnel, watch video

Twitter(@ANI)

Three persons have been rescued out of 10 who were trapped, after a part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on May 19, informed Jammu and Kashmir Disaster management earlier today.

Earlier in the day Union Minister Jitendra Singh recently took to Twitter to share details about the incident. He tweeted, “Unfortunate incident of collapse of an under-construction tunnel on National Highway stretch between Ramban and Ramsu in district Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir. I’m in constant touch with DC Sh Mussrat Islam. Nearly 10 labour workers trapped under the debris. Another 2 rescued and hospitalised with injuries. Rescue operations going on in full swing. Civil administration and Police authorities are monitoring the situation.”

"The rescue operation started at 12.00 midnight, as shooting stones remained active. Rescue operation is still going on and is likely to take some more time, as rock breakers are being used to create space for reaching the trapped persons. One of the three injured has been shifted to GMC Jammu where he reached at 4.30 am", informed the Disaster Management officials.

The missing people have been identified as Jadav Roy (23), Gautam Roy (22), Sudhir Roy (31), Dipak Roy (33), Parimal Roy (38) all from West Bengal, Shiva Chowhn (26) from Assam, Nawaraj Chowdhury (26) from Nepal, Muzaffar (38) and Israt (30) from J&K Deputy Commissioner of Ramban, along with DIG, SSP Ramban and Project Director of NHAI and Construction Co. representatives are at the spot.

#WATCH Rescue operation underway at tunnel collapse site on Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban, Jammu where a part of under-construction tunnel collapsed late last night



Many tunnels are currently under-construction on the Banihal-Ramban part of the road. This is being considered as the most difficult section of the ambitious four-laning of the highway.

According to ANI reports, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha has also taken an understanding of the overall situation at the rescue operation site via a video call.

