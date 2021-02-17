Jammu and Kashmir: Three Hizbul terror associates arrested, IED material recovered

The recovery and the arrests have come at the time when a group of more then 20 people foreign envoys are on two days visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, a joint team of security forces launched a search operation at Batagund and Dadsara Tral villages in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the search operation, a terror module of three associates of proscribed outfit Hizb-ul–Mujahideen were arrested, the police said. The police said, “The arrested terror associates were involved in providing shelter, logistics and transportation of arms/ ammunition to the Hizb terrorists in Tral and Awantipora area of south Kashmir."

The police handout further read, “During, on spot questioning of the arrested terror associates, IED material was recovered from the house of one of the arrested terror associates at village Dadsara. The recovery made by security forces are Electric Detonator = 08, Anti Mechanism Switches = 07, Pressure Switches/Relay Mechanism Switches = 03, Improvised Switch = 01 and Anti Mine Wireless Antenna = 01".

The police identified the arrested terror associates as Shafat Ahmad Sofi, Majid Mohammad Bhat and Umer Rashid Wani, all residents of the Tral area of Awantipora. The police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been taken up.

The recovery and the arrests have come at the time when a group of more then 20 people foreign envoys are on two days visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier an IED was also destroyed in Rajouri area of Jammu.