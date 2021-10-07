2 teachers killed as terrorists open fire in government school in Srinagar

In yet another shooting in Jammu and Kashmir, two teachers were shot in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Both the victims succumbed to their injuries, as per reports.

The victims of the attack, both residents of Alochibagh, identified as principal Supinder Kour and teacher Deepak Chand of Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Sangam. According to reports, both the victims were taken to the SKIMS hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

After the attack took place, the police force sealed the area and launched a search operation for the perpetrators. This incident took place just two days after the owner of a pharmacy was shot by militants near his shot in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir.

The owner, named Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot dead from point-blank range while he was headed to his shop on Tuesday, October 5. He was rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident took place, but was declared dead.

Just an hour after the pharmacy owner was shot, a street vendor was also shot dead in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan was a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. The police said that a search operation was underway to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

(With ANI inputs)