Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists open fire at dhaba worker in Srinagar

Terror group Muslim Janbaaz Force Jammu and Kashmir has claimed responsibility for the attack on Krishna Dhaba worker in Srinagar.

Terrorists, on Wednesday, fired upon one worker of Krishna dhaba in Srinagar, as reported by Zee News. This comes at a time when envoys of 24 countries are visiting the Kashmir valley. Krishna Dhaba is one km away from the hotel where the envoys are staying.

A group of 24 diplomats from foreign missions, including the European Union, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to assess the security situation and developments since the nullification of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. This is the first visit by foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign diplomats from Chile, Brazil, Cuba, Bolivia, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Bangladesh, Malawi, Eritrea, Cote d`Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and the European Union are on the visit. The latest visit of foreign envoys comes in the backdrop of District Development Council polls, which saw huge participation and restoration of 4G mobile internet in entire region after 18 months, which many see as a return of full normalcy in the Union Territory.

Two batches of foreign diplomats had earlier visited J-K in January and February last year after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.