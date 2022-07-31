Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Baramulla district

There was one terrorist killed in the clashes that erupted Saturday in the Binner region of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to police.
Arms and ammunition, as well as other potentially incriminating items, were seized by J-K police and security personnel working jointly.
"#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Sunday.
More information about the matter will be provided later. The encounter began in the late hours of Saturday evening.
"#Encounter has started at Binner area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice" Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Saturday.
(With inputs from ANI)