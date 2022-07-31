Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Baramulla district

The encounter began in the late hours of Saturday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Baramulla district
Representational image

There was one terrorist killed in the clashes that erupted Saturday in the Binner region of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to police.

Also, READ: ‘BJP’s Operation Lotus exposed, plans to topple Jharkhand govt’: Congress after MLAs get caught with cash in Bengal

Arms and ammunition, as well as other potentially incriminating items, were seized by J-K police and security personnel working jointly.

"#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Sunday.

More information about the matter will be provided later. The encounter began in the late hours of Saturday evening.

"#Encounter has started at Binner area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice" Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 407 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.